Argument over video game led to employees finding gun at school, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is learning more details about an incident involving a student bringing a gun to a Palm Beach County private school on Wednesday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), deputies received a high-priority call at around 1:30 p.m. for a student at Coastal Middle and High School having a firearm. The 911 caller said that the student with a gun got into a physical altercation about a video game when he attempted to grab his firearm.

Gun found at Coastal Middle and High School in Lake Park, mother arrested

Employees at the school were able to take the gun, and the 18-year-old student then jumped the fence and ran south on Fifth Street.

While attempting to locate the student, deputies found that the student's mother had arrived at the school but then left the scene. Deputies said the mother led police on a short, low-speed chase before pulling over and exiting her vehicle. She was taken into custody and faces a charge of fleeing and eluding.

PBSO confirmed with WPTV Thursday morning that the student has not yet been arrested.

According to the mother's arrest report, the student has an existing charge for aggravated battery with a firearm.

WPTV reached out to Coastal Middle and High School and received this statement:

"Earlier today, a brief altercation occurred between two students on campus. After the incident, a weapon was discovered in a student’s possession. Law enforcement was immediately notified and responded promptly. The student involved is no longer enrolled at our school and is under investigation by the proper authorities.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. We have established safety protocols in place and will be implementing additional measures to further strengthen campus security moving forward."

