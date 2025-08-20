Gun found at Coastal Middle and High School in Lake Park, mother arrested

LAKE PARK, Fla. — A mother has been arrested after, deputies said, a gun was found inside a school in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman deputies responded to Coastal Middle and High School in Lake Park at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.



Investigators said a teacher broke up a fight and a gun fell out of a student’s waistband. School staff secured the weapon but the student took off running.



PBSO said while searching for the student, deputies attempted to pull over his mother during a traffic stop but she did not cooperate. The mother led deputies on a short low-speed chase, deputies said.

She is now facing charges for fleeing and deputies are still searching for the student who brought the gun to school.



WPTV has reached out to Coastal Middle and High School and are working to get a response.