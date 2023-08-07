Watch Now
2 killed in double shooting in Jupiter Farms

Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 07, 2023
JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting in Jupiter Farms.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the 16300 block of 134th Terrace North just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check and found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said "detectives believe they have accounted for all parties involved in this double shooting/homicide and there is no threat to the public."

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of deaths.

