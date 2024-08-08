1 dead after train hits car in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla — One person is dead after a train struck a car in Lake Park on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the 1200 block of Northlake Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Fire Rescue.

Our WPTV News crew at the scene saw the car flipped over next to the tracks.

No other information, including the type of train involved, has been released.

