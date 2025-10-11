WESTLAKE, Fla. — While weekends in the fall are typically reserved for college football, Palm Beach County residents are discovering a new passion — padel, one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

The county now boasts the world's largest padel facility, Xcel Padel, a state-of-the-art complex bringing this exciting racquet sport to South Florida.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

World's largest padel facility opens in Palm Beach County as sport gains popularity

"The idea started from a passion, a passion for the sport," said Kyle LaCroix, president of Xcel Padel.

LaCroix discovered padel through his childhood love of tennis.

"I grew up as a tennis player, and I absolutely loved it. The last couple of years, I found Padel, and the sport was amazing. I saw the people that loved it and said there's something to this," LaCroix said.

There is indeed something to this sport. Padel is recognized as the fastest-growing sport in the world.

The game combines elements of tennis and squash, played in an enclosed glass court. According to LTA Padel, points begin with an underarm serve before the rally becomes live. Each shot must clear the net and bounce in the court before hitting the wall or cage to be considered in play.

Players have only one bounce before they must hit the ball. If it bounces twice on their side, the opponent wins the point. The unique glass room structure creates exciting, longer rallies and competitive, non-stop fun for players of all ages.

"My wife is European, so we play padel in Europe a lot, and they just opened this facility, and when we came, we were amazed by how beautiful it is," said padel player Thomas Addison.

Built in just over a year, Xcel Padel features 10 courts and a wellness room, making it the nation's largest padel facility.

The facility recently hosted its first-ever tournament, where Addison made history by winning the inaugural event.

"It's great to come out here and play with a lot of good people; there's a lot of good competition," Addison said.

Palm Beach County residents already love racquet sports like tennis and pickleball, making padel a natural addition to the area's athletic offerings.

