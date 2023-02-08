Watch Now
World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Robert Firstman survived 1943 sinking of HMT Rohna
A Palm Beach County resident who served in World War II is celebrating is 100th birthday.
Posted at 6:01 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 18:01:24-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There was a big celebration Wednesday for a member of the Greatest Generation.

Robert Firstman, a World War II soldier, was on a ship called the Rohna, which was sunk by German bombers in the Mediterranean in 1943.

Of the 2,000 people who were aboard the ship, only about 1,000 survived, including Firstman.

When he was asked about Wednesday's celebration in his honor, he was modest about the get-together.

"[It is] too much. I don't feel like I should have it," Firstman said. " I feel like I'm sitting in the king's chair or something."

The celebration featured a parade and documentary about the bombing of the HMT Rohna.

