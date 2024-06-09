World War II D-Day veterans return to Palm Beach County after trip to Normandy for 80th anniversary

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Crowds gathered inside Palm Beach International Airport Saturday afternoon, eagerly awaiting the return of two local World War II D-Day veterans who traveled to Normandy this week.

"I don’t ever let a celebration of America go by," supporter, Linda Kennedy said. "When I saw this on Facebook, I just knew I had to be here."

As the bagpipes played, the people cheered, and veterans Ray Glansberg and Sydney Edson were welcomed with open arms Saturday in Palm Beach County.

Their flights to Europe were fully paid for by American Airlines and the nonprofit Old Glory Honor Flight.

During their time in France, the two men attended several memorial ceremonies for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

"It was Paris, primarily, and Larcay, major cities that still appreciate us," Glansberg, who served in the Army on D-Day, said. "It's reminiscent. What more could I say?"

Edson served in the Army Air Force on D-Day,

"I came on the trip only for one reason: to pay our respects to the guys that really had it tough and did the job and once they secured the beach, at a tremendous cost, the war was won," Edson said.

The two veterans were also welcomed at the airport upon their arrival by several other World War II D-Day veterans. Together they exchanged stories.

"I came in the morning on the second day [of the liberation of France]," Army World War II D-Day veteran Robert Crecco said. "I was scared. I think we all were. ... I served for about two weeks before I got wounded."

They also took the time to stress the importance of honoring those members of the "Greatest Generation."

Edson humbly added his praise for those who stormed the beaches.

"I was never on the beach," Edson said. "These guys that were on, they’re your heroes. They won the war for you."