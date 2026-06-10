Woman arrested after firing gun near family in road rage incident in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman faces multiple charges after firing a gun near a family during a road rage incident Sunday evening, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Jessica Piltz, 38, was arrested Tuesday on four counts of aggravated assault and discharging a firearm from a vehicle following the incident that happened near the 4000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard, police said.

Restaurant Parking Lot Confrontation Escalates

The incident began when a family was leaving McKenna's Place after dinner, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WPTV. The victim told police her parents had stopped their vehicle in the parking lot to help transfer a child's belongings between cars.

Piltz was parked on the east side of the plaza and began backing out of her parking space, the affidavit states. A family member moved their vehicle to give Piltz room, though witnesses told police Piltz was not blocked in and had adequate space to reverse.

After exiting her parking space, Piltz stopped her vehicle next to the family's car and began yelling at them, according to police reports. The victim told officers she repeatedly asked Piltz to leave.

Confrontation Moves to Public Roadway

Piltz drove toward the plaza exit onto Kirk Road but stopped again and continued verbally assaulting the family, the victim told police. Piltz then drove north on Kirk Road before stopping her vehicle in the center turn lane and exiting her car, according to the affidavit.

Police reports indicate Piltz continued yelling at the family, telling the victim to "come get it" and "you are not about that life, I am." The victim told police Piltz then retrieved a firearm from her vehicle, inserted the magazine and charged the weapon.

Gun Fired Toward Family With Child Present

Fearing for her family's safety, the victim ran to grab her baby and get the child in the car, according to police reports. As she did so, she heard a single gunshot, though she did not see the direction Piltz fired.

A witness told police Piltz appeared intoxicated based on her actions and speech. The witness also reported seeing a young child in the passenger side of Piltz's vehicle telling her to stop, according to the affidavit.

The witness stated Piltz partially sat in her vehicle with one leg out and fired a round in the family's direction before fleeing north on Kirk Road, police said.

Multiple Witnesses Identify Suspect

All victims had a clear view of Piltz possessing the firearm and making verbal threats, according to a police report. The affidavit states none of the victims approached Piltz aggressively or gave her reason to fear for her safety.

Police noted that Piltz drove away from the crowd, stopped in the middle of a major roadway and fired a round from her vehicle toward a group of people that included a child.

Based on witness statements and positive identification of Piltz by all parties involved, police determined probable cause existed for the charges, according to the arrest affidavit.

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Read more of WPTV's coverage on recent road rage incidents below:

Port St Lucie Road rage arrest: Man, 78, charged for pointing gun at pregnant driver Tyler Hatfield

Palm City 2 arrested after road rage shooting Cassandra Garcia