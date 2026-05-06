2 suspects arrested after road rage shooting, crash in Palm City

PALM CITY, Fla. — Two people are in jail after a road rage incident at an intersection in Martin County on Tuesday, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said they responded at 8:10 a.m. to Southwest Martin Downs Boulevard and Southwest Sand Trail in Palm City.

According to the arrest report, William Dinardo Jr., 32, of Palm City — driving a truck — first got into a heated exchange with a woman in an SUV.

Shortly after, another driver, Dashon Henderson, 27, of Port St. Lucie, tried to pass both vehicles on the two-lane road. The report says Dinardo tried to run Henderson off the road multiple times.

Henderson then allegedly pulled a gun and fired at the truck. Both vehicles continued until Dinardo rear-ended Henderson.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said it was an unnecessary escalation.

"We have to take a step back, control our own emotions and make sure that we don't ramp things up, or you're going to end up sitting in jail like these two individuals who again probably didn't start the day off thinking I'm going to be a criminal today, but their emotions got the best of them," Budensiek said.

Henderson faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dinardo faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

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