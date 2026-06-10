Port St. Lucie man, 78, arrested for pointing loaded gun at pregnant driver during road rage incident

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say he pointed a loaded gun at a pregnant driver during a road rage incident in St. Lucie West.

Port St. Lucie police say Robert Kniceley, 78, was driving a yellow Chevrolet pickup truck east on St. Lucie West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, when he began honking and driving aggressively near the victim's vehicle.

He pulled up alongside her vehicle at the intersection of SW Peacock Boulevard and SW St. Lucie West Boulevard and when she rolled down her window, he allegedly pointed a handgun at her.

The victim is in the late stages of pregnancy and became scared for her safety, according to police. She was able to provide video evidence of the man leaving the area.

Police were able track Kniceley's license plate to his residence, where they recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .22 caliber handgun, which had a round in the chamber.

Kniceley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and transported to St. Lucie County Jail. A risk protection order seizure process was initiated as part of the investigation.