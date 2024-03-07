Woman accused of recording 2 children in the shower arrested

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of recording two children, ages 6 and 8, while naked in the shower faced a Palm Beach County court judge Thursday morning.

Ashley Lynch now faces charges of voyeurism on a minor and possession of child pornography.

Palm Beach County Sheriff deputies arrested Lynch on Wednesday. According to an arrest report, deputies found at least three videos of minors naked in the shower after she left her phone at a local bar and called to get it back.

The report said staff at the bar unlocked the phone when Lynch gave them her password and they found the disturbing videos.

Detectives later found more images of sexual abuse on children as young as 2 years old on her phone.

Detectives also found videos showing bestiality.

Her bond was set at $135,000.

If she bonds out, the judge ordered her to not have contact with anyone under the age of 18, or animals, and no access to the internet or technology.