Witness to stabbing at Cumberland Farms in Palm Springs disarms knife-toting suspect

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man at a Cumberland Farms gas station in Palm Springs, where another man intervened and disarmed the assailant in what appeared to be a random attack.

Jose Miranda, 43, was arrested on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the New Year's Day attack.

According to a Palm Springs police report, Enrique Velazquez was pumping gas at the Cumberland Farms along Military Trail when Miranda approached the victim from behind, pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. A large fork also fell out of Miranda's pocket, police said.

Lynn Segebart, 61, witnessed the attack and ran over to help, disarming Miranda, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. During an interview with police, Velazquez said Miranda told him that he "was going to kill him today." Velazquez said he had never seen Miranda before and didn't know him.

Police said surveillance video from the Cumberland Farms showed Miranda stabbing Velazquez and Segebart stepping in to help.

Velazquez had multiple stab wounds to his face, arms and legs. Police said Miranda also bit him on the shoulder.