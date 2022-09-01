West Palm Beach road-rage shooting suspect appears in court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 21-year-old woman arrested in connection with a road-rage shooting that left a victim in critical condition appeared in court Thursday morning.

Brien Golden is accused of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, which is a life felony. She also faces one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, a second-degree felony.

WATCH BELOW: 21-year-old woman arrested in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting

Arrest made in West Palm Beach road-rage shooting

Police said Golden shot the victim in the neck while sitting in the rear passenger seat of a car driven by her mother.

During her first appearance in court, the judge issued Golden a no-contact order with the victim or co-defendants.

Golden is being held without bond for first-degree attempted murder and $25,000 bond for shooting into an occupied vehicle.