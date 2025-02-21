West Palm Beach Police seek person and vehicle of interest in fatal hit-and-run on Broadway Avenue

The West Palm Beach Police Department is looking for a person and vehicle of interest involved in a fatal January hit-and-run on Broadway Avenue.

The department's Traffic Homicide Unit is seeking info on Connie Bre'elle Baker, 29, who they say is the person of interest in the Jan. 4 hit-and-run that occurred in the southbound lanes of Broadway Ave., just south of 32nd Street. A man believed to be in his 60s was struck, and pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim's name has still not been released.

They're also looking for info on Baker's vehicle, a black 2017 Nissan Altima with Florida license plate AT75KT. They say it might have front bumper and windshield damage.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Detective Streigold at 561-822-1608 or dstreigold@wpb.org.

