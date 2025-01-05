West Palm Beach Police investigating fatal hit-and-run on Broadway Avenue

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday evening.

Police say they received a call at around 7:30 p.m. of a man lying on the southbound sidewalk of Broadway Avenue near the 3200 block.

After attempting life-saving measures, the man was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue.

Traffic Homicide Investigation detectives have recovered evidence, but no information on a suspect driver or vehicle has been released at this time.

The victim is believed to be in his 60s. A name has not yet been released.

"It's always better, when faced with something like this, to stop and stay on scene and do the right thing," WPBPD spokesperson Mike Jachles said.

Police urge those who saw the incident or have any information to contact police or Crime Stoppers to put in an anonymous tip.