Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Water main break fixed near Greenacres; boil water notification in effect

Lucerne Lakes 2 subdivisionb affected
The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department is working to repair a ruptured water main near Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach.
Water main break near Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach. March 16, 2024.png
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 13:59:53-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department on Sunday repaired the broken water main though residents will remain under a boil water notification in the Lucerne Lakes 2 subdivision near Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach.

The water main was repaired at 1 a.m. Sunday after the breakage at10 a.m. Saturday. Water pressure was restored.

The break was on the south side of Lake Worth Road near Charleston Street, west of Jog Road. It also is near the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue station at 4022 Charleston St.

It occurred when an outside contractor conducting construction work in the area accidentally ruptured the main.

Construction is underway at the former site of the Forest Oaks Golf Course.

Addresses under the boil water are Pine Manor Drive, Pine Air Drive, Pine Branch Drive, Lucerne Villa Lane, Pine Park Drive North, South and West, Pine Park Circle, Pine Green Run, Lucerne Villa Lane, Pine Garden Lane, Pine Lake Court and Lisa Drive.

Wastewater collection services are not impacted.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.