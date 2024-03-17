Water main break fixed near Greenacres; boil water notification in effect

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department on Sunday repaired the broken water main though residents will remain under a boil water notification in the Lucerne Lakes 2 subdivision near Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach.

The water main was repaired at 1 a.m. Sunday after the breakage at10 a.m. Saturday. Water pressure was restored.

The break was on the south side of Lake Worth Road near Charleston Street, west of Jog Road. It also is near the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue station at 4022 Charleston St.

It occurred when an outside contractor conducting construction work in the area accidentally ruptured the main.

Construction is underway at the former site of the Forest Oaks Golf Course.

Addresses under the boil water are Pine Manor Drive, Pine Air Drive, Pine Branch Drive, Lucerne Villa Lane, Pine Park Drive North, South and West, Pine Park Circle, Pine Green Run, Lucerne Villa Lane, Pine Garden Lane, Pine Lake Court and Lisa Drive.

Wastewater collection services are not impacted.

