Crews working to repair water main break near Greenacres

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department is working to repair a ruptured water main near Greenacres and Lake Worth Beach.

The break occurred at approximately 10 a.m. when an outside contractor conducting construction work in the area accidentally ruptured the main, the agency said in a news release and posted on Facebook.

Construction is underway at the former site of the Forest Oaks Golf Course.

The break is on the south side of Lake Worth Road near Charleston Street, west of Jog Road. It also is near the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue station at 4022 Charleston St.

Affected rsidents include the Lucerne Lakes subdivision.



PBCWUD crews have isolated the main, reducing the total number of households affected. They will remain on site until work is complete, and all necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic as needed, the agency said.

Repair work will be ongoing until further notice.

PBCWUD said it notifying all affected households with boil-water instructions. Wastewater collection services are not impacted.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the community for patience and understanding as we complete the repairs as quickly and safely as possible," the agency said.

