Veterans, heroes honored with disc golf tournament

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A little more than one million wartime veterans live right here in Florida

Sadly, some have trouble transitioning – and trading the uniform in for civilian life.

For many that tough transition spirals and nearly 18 veterans suicides in a day in our country, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Giving veterans a voice, WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with an organization hoping to reverse a grim statistic.

The founder of the non-profit Unified Dream, Jake Hampu reached out to Trim about taking action with an upcoming event.

The 3rd annual Unified Veterans Disc Golf tournament will be held Saturday, March 22nd at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach.

Since 2017, Unified Dream has helped more than 100 veterans bounce back from a tough transition from military service to civilian life.

Trim asked Hampu, “Why is that a hard transition? You get out of the military; you get back home in civilian life. Why is that so hard for some?”

Hampu answered, “In the service, we have a close knit group. People that we trust, people that we’re willing to die for. We have a purpose. You take that away and ask them to change their lives and fit in immediately. It’s unrealistic.”

Hampu served with the Marines in Fallujah, Iraq in 2005 through 2006.

He uses his own story of a tough transition to civilian life to help other vets.

“Yeah you’ve got family but nothing relates to another warrior by your side going you can do it, I believe in you, let me help you out,” Hampu said.

He plays disc golf with ten to twenty veterans every Friday at Commons Park.

Unified Dream brings that camaraderie back through service projects.

Most recently they fixed a fellow veteran’s roof and cleaned up veteran grave markers.

The disc golf tournament will be a chance to salute veterans and local heroes.

“A lot of these warriors have gone above and beyond for this country and they’re continuing that service right here in the community. I think it’s our responsibility to award them and acknowledge them,” said Hampu.

Information for registration and the ceremony honoring local heroes is here:

Unified Veterans Disc Golf Tournament and Honoring of Local Heroes - Unified Dream

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the 2-1-1 helpline which is open 24 hours a day.

