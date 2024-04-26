Unclaimed veterans laid to rest at South Florida National Cemetery

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The remains of unclaimed veterans received full military honors and burial Thursday at a moving ceremony held at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.

Twenty veterans and three spouses of veterans, whose cremated remains went unclaimed after they passed away, were laid to rest.

"The organizers have worked tirelessly to make sure that all of our veterans who have served their country are given the honor, dignity and respect and be interred in a national shrine," John Knapp, the deputy director of the South Florida National Cemetery, said. "We're very pleased to host them and to have them here."

WPTV John Knapp speaks about the significance of the ceremony as the veterans are laid to rest at a ceremony held April 25, 2024.

This is part of the Missing in America Project that helps locate and honor unclaimed remains of American veterans.

One of the veterans honored Thursday had been unclaimed for 58 years.