Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Suspicious death investigated at home near Greenacres

Man found dead inside home
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 2:24 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:24:07-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A death that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as suspicious is being investigated Thursday at a residence near Greenacres.

While investigating a suspicious person call Wednesday night, deputies were led to a residence in the 3000 block of Via Poinciana.

When deputies arrived at 9:43 p.m., they found a dead man inside the home.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

The sheriff's office has not released the cause of death.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News