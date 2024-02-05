Suspect in custody after man found dead at home near Greenacres

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 44-year-old man is in custody after a person was killed Sunday night near Greenacres, deputies said.

The incident occurred just after 11 p.m. at 142 West Palmetto Road.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic disturbance between family members.

When they arrived at the scene, a man was found dead inside the home.

Authorities said the suspect, Brian McGann, was located hiding nearby.

McGann was arrested and faces a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail without bond.

No other details about the case were immediately available.