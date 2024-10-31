Sixth Avenue South Bridge back open in Palm Beach County after 'complete demolition'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers near Lake Worth Beach and Palm Springs will be pleased to know that a bridge under repair for many months is back open.

Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works (EPW) announced that the Sixth Avenue South Bridge reopened to traffic at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

This $11 million project involved the complete demolition and reconstruction of the bridge, which spans Lake Osborne near Lake Worth Beach.

County officials said construction began in February 2022 and included the following infrastructure improvement:



New stormwater management system,

Sidewalks

Curbs

Guardrails

New mechanically stabilized earth retaining walls

A buffered bike lane

Officials said the bridge reconstruction was completed in August but a preliminary walkthrough revealed a damaged stormwater pipe, requiring further work by the contractors.

"EPW has worked diligently with the contractors and the Engineer of Record to address these concerns, ensuring the bridge's structural integrity and long-term reliability," county officials said in a statement. "Comprehensive ground penetrating radar tests and a thorough analysis, conducted at no additional cost to the County, have verified that the 6th Avenue South Bridge is now safe for vehicular traffic."

The county said they appreciate the community's patience and understanding throughout the project.