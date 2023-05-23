Watch Now
Royal Palm Beach woman not guilty in shooting death of man

Ruby Martinez had been charged with manslaughter with a firearm, tampering with evidence in 2017
PBSO badge
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 23, 2023
WEST PALM BEACH — A jury has found a Royal Palm Beach woman not guilty in the shooting death of a man in 2017.

On Monday, Ruby Martinez, now 33, was acquitted of charges of manslaughter with a firearm and tampering with evidence.

On March 11, 2017, Martinez and the victim, Jamal Francis, were sitting in Jamal’s vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Martinez initially told deputies that she and Francis were sitting in his vehicle when his gun accidentally discharged, killing him. However, after an investigation involving a forensic expert, it was determined that Francis likely couldn't have shot himself, according to the arrest report.

PBSO said Francis' gun went off and struck him in the head.

Detectives presented their facts to the state attorney’s office one year later, March 20, 2018, and received a warrant for Martinez’s arrest.

