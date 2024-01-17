Red Cross helps 2 people, including child, after raging flames destroy mobile home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people, including a child, are now receiving emergency help after flames ripped through and destroyed their mobile home in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.

The American Red Cross said its Disaster Action Team responded to the Casa Del Monte mobile home park, located in the 1500 block of 60th Terrace South, after the double-wide trailer erupted in flames just after 6 a.m.

WATCH: WPTV Chopper 5 over mobile home fire

Raging fire destroys mobile home in Palm Beach County

No one was home at the time of the blaze, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The Red Cross said it's now providing emergency financial aid, health and mental health services, and other support to two people, including a child, who were impacted by the fire.

New images provided to WPTV by the Red Cross showed the charred mobile home with the roof caved in and chunks of blackened wood littering the ground.

American Red Cross The aftermath of a mobile home fire in the 1500 block of 60th Terrace South in Palm Beach County on Jan. 16, 2024.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.