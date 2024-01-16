'Hopes and dreams' in flames: Raging fire destroys mobile home in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Raging flames destroyed a mobile home in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the property in the 1500 block of 60th Terrace South, just north of Forest Hill Boulevard and east of Jog Road, engulfed in fire.

WATCH: Mobile home fire in Palm Beach County

Raging fire destroys mobile home in Palm Beach County

WPTV aerial reporter Johann Hoffend said firefighters from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were attacking the flames from multiple angles.

In addition, Hoffend said a car could be seen leaving the property, which is in an area with a lot of trees and brush.

"That is someone's hopes and dreams going up in flames here," Hoffend said.

WPTV The aftermath of a mobile home fire in the 1500 block of 60th Terrace South in Palm Beach County on Jan. 16, 2024.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.