Police investigate suspicious death in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The Palm Springs police department is investigating a suspicious death.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers responded to a welfare check at 3718 Coconut Road.

A concerned neighbor contacted police when he had not seen the victim in a few days.

A check of the home and its interior revealed that the victim, William C. Coryn, 49, was deceased inside the home.

The victim resided in the home alone and no one was was located inside.

Officers, detectives, and crime scene personnel are processing the scene.

The investigation is open and active. Police do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time.

Anyone with information on Coryn's death is urged to contact Detective Odalis Fequiere 561.584.8300 ext. 8555 or the Palm Springs police communications center at 561.968.8243.