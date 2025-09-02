Pine Tree Lane Bridge reopens in Lake Clarke Shores after 11-month closure for improvements

LAKE CLARKE SHORES, Fla. — After its closure for almost a year, a vital bridge in a Palm Beach County community has reopened to traffic following a series of improvements.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday in Lake Clarke Shores for the new and improved Pine Tree Lane Bridge.

WATCH BELOW: Pine Tree Lane Bridge reopens to traffic

Pine Tree Lane Bridge reopens after 11 months

The structure is a vital connection for residents and businesses.

While the bridge's height remained the same, its width more than tripled, increasing from 10 feet to 35 feet. The town said this will allow for more boat traffic and improved navigation.

Officials also said the new Pine Tree Lane Bridge is more pedestrian-friendly, with a sidewalk constructed on one side.

The bridge has been closed since Sept. 30, 2024.