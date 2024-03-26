Person taken to hospital, 3 dogs rescued after home catches fire near Lantana

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire at about 6:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Osborne Drive west of Lantana.

When they arrived at the address, crews found a single-story house with heavy dark smoke showing.

Crews forced their way into the home and searched inside.

One person was taken to a hospital. Fire Rescue also said three dogs were rescued from the house.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.