Person killed following motorcycle crash near Palm Springs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed Monday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The wreck occurred at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road.
Fire rescue officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The crash caused eastbound Tenth Avenue N to be shut down at Congress Avenue and westbound at Florida Mango Road.
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
No other details were immediately available.