PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Tran bus hit and killed a person Tuesday morning west of Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The wreck happened at South Military Train and Melaleuca Lane.

The sheriff's office said a man was run over by the bus.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the bus stopped next to a curb with red caution tape blocking off part of a sidewalk.

WPTV

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.