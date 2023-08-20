Pedestrian crossing Okeechobee Boulevard in unmarked crossing killed

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 37-year-old Miami man crossing Okeechobee Boulevard in a non-marked crosswalk was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday night near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

At 9:23 p.m., personnel responded to the crash in the 5730 block of Okeechobee, east of Florida's Turnpike and near Century Village.

Cory Siaba, of Miami, was attempting to cross Okeechobee Boulevard in undetermined direction of travel at mid-block, PBSO said in a crash report.

A 2023 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 57-year-old West Palm Beach man was traveling westbound on Okeechobee within the outside center lane of travel.

The pedestrian entered the outside center lane violating the truck's right of way.

During the collision, the truck hit the pedestrian, vaulting him to the roadway where he came to final rest within the outside lane of westbound Okeechobee Boulevard, west of the area of impact.

Siaba was pronounced dead at the scene.

In December, a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the 4000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near Indian Road.