Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in West Palm Beach; Deputies searching for driver

The man was trying to cross Okeechobee Boulevard when he was struck, deputies say
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Johann Hoffend/WPTV
Deputies at the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian on Dec. 12, 2022 in West Palm Beach.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 11:46:01-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for the driver who, they say, left the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Monday just after 5 a.m. along Okeechobee Boulevard near Indian Road.

Deputies said the pedestrian attempted to cross Okeechobee Boulevard from the center median, when a car traveling eastbound on the boulevard struck the man.

The driver left the scene and continued driving eastbound on Okeechobee Boulevard.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, vehicle, or driver is urged to contact Investigator Scott Levey at 561-681-4537 or email LeveyS@pbso.org.

