2 additional suspects arrested in human trafficking operation in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have made two additional arrests connected to a human trafficking operation in Palm Beach County that has been under investigation for the last month. The suspects, identified as Selvin Garcia and Patricia Beilmatorres, are reported to be undocumented immigrants.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the arrests took place at a residence on Pinewood Avenue, where deputies discovered a brothel linked to a broader human trafficking network.

Arrests lead to discovery of 2nd brothel in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw addressed the situation during a press conference last month, which announced the arrests of brothers Yudvin and Glin Latin for allegedly operating a brothel on Lake Worth Avenue in Lake Worth Beach.

In those reports, a victim disclosed her fear of being "hunted down and hurt" and expressed terror of being killed.

Garcia, who deputies confirmed was present during the raid, fled the scene but was tracked down over a month later. He is now accused of acting as the "caretaker" of the brothels, overseeing the victims, and collecting payments from male clients.

Beilmatorres' arrest report indicates that investigators observed her visiting the two brothels during surveillance operations. Officials state, she rents the properties involved in the trafficking operation, has a child with one of the previous suspects, and profited from the illegal activities.

Beilmatorres is facing two counts of deriving support proceeds from prostitution and one count of holding a house of ill fame.

As for Garcia, he too has been charged with one count of deriving support proceeds from prostitution, holding a house of ill fame, and human trafficking.

Both Garcia and Beilmatorres are now subject to an ICE detainer hold as part of the ongoing investigation, along with the two brothers arrested last month.