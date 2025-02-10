PBSO: 2 suspects from Guatemala arrested for human trafficking in Lake Worth Beach

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested two suspects from Guatemala, who are accused of human trafficking.

According to the arrest report, on Sunday morning, deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman who claimed she was being held against her will. She didn't know exactly where she was, but said she'd been held by two men for several days.

2 suspects from Guatemala arrested in Lake Worth Beach human trafficking case

Deputies arrived in the area where the call originated, and eventually located two men acting suspiciously outside a residence in the 1400 block of Lake Avenue, in Lake Worth Beach.

After being able to "visually confirm" a woman in the residence, they entered the home and located two women who deputies say were "recruited under false pretenses and forced to perform commercial sex activity."

After finding probable cause, deputies then arrested the two men, Yudvin and Glin Zunigalatin, who they say are both here from Guatemala illegally.

ICE detainers have been placed on both suspects. They are both being held in Palm Beach County jail without bond.