Palm Beach County's first public pump track now open for 'cyclists of all ages' at Okeeheelee Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new way to ride in Palm Beach County, one that's never been available until now. A more than $400,000 donation helped fuel a state-of-the-art bicycle pump track at Okeeheelee Park.

"It is an amazing experience, especially when you're a first-time rider," 10-year-old Aleena Nicholas said.

Pump track now open for 'cyclists of all ages' in Palm Beach County

The youngster shared with WPTV what it feels like to ride a pump track.

"When I started, I didn't know what to do, but when I got on the track, I immediately fell in love with it," Aleena said.

That's exactly what Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation, in partnership with Palm Beach Pump Track Inc., is hoping for — children and adult bike riders discovering a love for the pump track.

"I want everybody to come and use this, everybody on a wheeled vehicle, self-powered, human-powered wheeled vehicle," Jennifer Kraatz with Palm Beach Pump Track Inc. said.

The 10,000-square-foot asphalt pump track at Okeeheelee Park officially opened on May 31. It's the first of its kind in Palm Beach County, a fully paved, continuous loop featuring jumps and berms. Designed for all ages and skill levels.

"Even my children, when I moved to this county 12 years ago, lacked safe places for them to ride their bikes that had no barrier for entry, no cost, wasn't cost-prohibitive," Kraatz said. "So to take on this task was not only to serve my family but to serve our entire community. To give this back to the community ... has been the greatest gift."

Aleena isn't your average rider. The 10-year-old races BMX and will represent Team USA at the world championships.

She's not alone in chasing greatness. BMX racing is a family affair, with her mom, Nancy, also hitting the track.

"This way I can bond with my kids and have them out here to train and get all their skill level up for the next season, the state championships and all that stuff," Nancy said. "It's perfect."

The Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation Department said the track can be used for cyclists of all ages, skill levels and wheels: bikes, scooters, skateboards and skates.

Located behind the dog park at Okeeheelee Park, the facility is free to ride during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset.