Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying persons of interest in Lake Worth Beach stabbing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help identifying persons of interest in a stabbing last month that killed a man and injured three others in Lake Worth Beach.

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Early-morning stabbing leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Lake Worth Beach, suspect unknown

Deputies responded to a reported stabbing on Aug. 29 at around 1:20 a.m. in the 700 block of N. F Street in the City of Lake Worth Beach, where they found four men suffering from apparent stab wounds.

All four victims were transported to a local hospital, deputies said. Shortly after arriving, one victim died. A second victim was treated for life-threatening injuries. The remaining two victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Deputies released images of persons of interest in the stabbing that occurred during the early morning hours on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, in Lake Worth Beach, Fla.

Preliminary information indicates an altercation involving several men led to the stabbings, deputies said.

Neighbors who live in the area told WPTV they were alarmed by the violence in what they described as a usually quiet neighborhood.

Lake Worth Beach / Boynton Beach / Lantana Stabbing leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Lake Worth Beach Cassandra Garcia

“The only thing we heard was when the ambulances arrived, the police — they filled this entire street,” resident Gloria said.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Detective P. Scartozzi at 561-688-4713 or ScartozziP@pbso.org. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

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