Early-morning stabbing leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Lake Worth Beach, suspect unknown

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and three others were injured after a stabbing early Saturday morning in Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 1:20 a.m. to the 700 block of N. F Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

When deputies arrived, they found four adult men suffering from apparent stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. All four were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. A second victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries, while the other two victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office’s Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene and are investigating the stabbing as a homicide.

Preliminary information indicates an altercation involving several men led to the stabbings, deputies said.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.