Scene cleared after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office receives threat

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The scene has been cleared and roads have reopened after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it received a threatening phone call Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it was forced to evacuate buildings after it received a threat just before 2 p.m. Roads between Congress Avenue and Kirk Road were shut down while PBSO investigated.

It's unclear what was said in the threat.

WPTV The road was blocked off at Gun Club and Kirk roads after a threatening call to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 16, 2024.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they had evacuated buildings until the situation was deemed safe.

WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind said the scene cleared and roads reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.