Scene cleared after Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office receives threat

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The scene has been cleared and roads have reopened after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it received a threatening phone call Friday afternoon.
The sheriff's office said it was forced to evacuate buildings after it received a threat just before 2 p.m. Roads between Congress Avenue and Kirk Road were shut down while PBSO investigated.
It's unclear what was said in the threat.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said they had evacuated buildings until the situation was deemed safe.
WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind said the scene cleared and roads reopened at approximately 3:30 p.m.