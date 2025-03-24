Palm Beach County postal workers rally to protect jobs amid fears of privatization

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County postal workers rallied on Sunday, voicing strong opposition to potential privatization efforts they say could threaten jobs, impact delivery services, and drive up shipping costs for residents and businesses.

Chanting "mail not for sale," the group gathered to protest proposed changes that could strip the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) of its independence. Their concerns stem from President Donald Trump's comments about privatizing the USPS or merging it with the Department of Commerce.

"The message from these workers was loud and clear," said James Sauls, a local postal employee who was at the rally. "If anything happens to the post office, in terms of privatization, I feel like one of my jobs is going to be the first to go."

For Sauls, the fight is personal.

"It’s not political, it's professional," he added. "I might lose my job."

The rally also drew the support of U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, who praised the USPS as one of the country’s most trusted and efficient institutions.

She emphasized the critical role that postal workers play in delivering sensitive materials that should not be left in private hands.

"Medicine, Social Security checks, your packages, and as important or more important, your vote by mail," Frankel said.

As the rally concluded, Frankel encouraged the workers to keep raising their voices, hoping their message would be delivered to the right people.

The USPS employs more than 635,000 workers nationwide, providing essential services to both rural and urban communities.

Postal advocates argue that weakening the agency's independence could jeopardize jobs, slow delivery times, and make mail services less accessible and more expensive for Americans.