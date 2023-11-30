Palm Beach County motorcycle deputy taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy was injured Wednesday morning in a three-vehicle crash near West Palm Beach.

The collision occurred just before 7 a.m. on Jog Road near the intersection of Pioneer Road.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office incident report, a Chevrolet Silverado truck was heading eastbound on Pioneer Road before it stopped at the intersection with Jog Road, waiting to attempt to turn left and travel northbound.

At the same time, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office motorcycle deputy was heading southbound on Jog Road in the center lane, approaching the intersection.

A third vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, was heading northbound on Jog Road in the inside lane, approaching the intersection.

The report said that the as motorcycle deputy neared the intersection, the Silverado began to turn left directly in the path of the motorcycle, causing the wreck.

During the collision, the right side of the motorcycle hit the front of the Silverado, causing it to overturn and slide.

While sliding, the motorcycle collided with the front of the Mazda before coming to a rest on the eastern shoulder of Jog Road.

The motorcycle deputy, named "A. Garcia" in the report, was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for minor injuries.

Neither of the other two drivers were hurt in the crash.