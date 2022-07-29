Palm Beach County man accused of receiving marijuana shipments via mail, FedEx

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received FedEx and mail shipments that contained marijuana.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a FedEx facility in Boca Raton.

A priority overnight package was identified by FedEx security as being suspicious. The security official then located and opened the package and discovered an additional box was located inside.

Once that box was opened, the worker found 10 heat-sealed bags of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

The official then contacted Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office narcotics agents at the scene. A field test of the contents of one of the packages tested positive for THC.

The label affixed to the package said the sender was from Santa Rosa, California, and was being delivered to "Omar" at an address in the 4300 block of Emerald Vista. This address is located just south of Palm Springs and west of Lake Worth Beach.

A background check of the address revealed that Omar Johnson, 37, currently resided at the Palm Beach County address on the box

The affidavit said the agent knew "from training and experience that California is a source state for shipping illegal narcotics."

The parcel, which contained 11.2 pounds of marijuana, was seized and an undercover controlled delivery of the package was set up after a judge signed off on a search warrant.

An undercover agent delivered the package to the front door of the residence on Emerald Vista while the sheriff's office maintained surveillance on the home.

About an hour later, the affidavit said that Johnson opened the door, retrieved the parcel and brought it inside.

Using a search warrant, agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office entered the home and arrested Johnson. The affidavit said a woman and her underage son were also inside the residence.

Once inside the home, agents found more bags of marijuana that tested positive for THC.

Johnson, who works at a barbershop in Boynton Beach, told the agents that he was receiving packages for his friend "Jessie," who he knows sells/grows marijuana in California.

He said that "Jessie" was also going to send a package to the barbershop where he works.

Johnson said that he was going to take the parcel from the barbershop and other shipments from this home to "Jessie's" residence in Boynton Beach, the affidavit states.

He told agents that in return he was going to either get paid by "Jessie" in marijuana or $1,500. He said that earlier in the week he had received an additional package from the U.S. Postal Service that he suspected also contained marijuana.

The USPS package contained 10 heat-sealed bags of marijuana.

The affidavit states that the total package weight of marijuana seized during the investigation was 44.8 pounds.

Johnson faces a charge of trafficking marijuana and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

It is unclear if the sheriff's office has arrested the "Jessie" that is named in the affidavit.