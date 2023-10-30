Palm Beach County girl, 9, killed in tragic 'obstacle course strap' incident after palm tree falls on her

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A tragic accident claimed the life of a 9-year-old girl in Palm Beach County over the weekend, according to detectives.

The incident occurred Sunday inside the Smith Farm gated community located along Hagen Ranch and Hypoluxo roads in western Lake Worth.

The child, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Delray Beach Medical Center after the accident but was pronounced dead.

The girl's family told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that she and several friends were playing on an obstacle course strap attached between two large palm trees. That's when one of the trees fell and landed on top of her. The tree also hit a boy who was playing with her.

It's unclear if the boy was hurt by the tree.

Coral Reef Elementary School, which is next to the neighborhood, sent out a notice to parents Monday about a student's death over the weekend in an "off-campus incident."

The school said grief counselors are available to talk to any students who are struggling with the news of a classmate's sudden death.

Below is the transcript of a phone call sent to parents of students who attend Coral Reef Elementary School: