Off-duty Palm Beach Gardens police officer dies in motorcycle crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — We are learning more about an off-duty Palm Beach Gardens police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5:25 a.m. Alexi Anthony Breiner was riding his motorcycle westbound on Southern Boulevard at a high rate of speed, just west of Lamstein Lane, when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle entered a "high-speed wobble."

Off-duty Palm Beach Gardens officer dies in motorcycle crash

The motorcycle continued to travel for another 1,000 feet before overturning and hitting the center median curb, according to the traffic report.

Breiner was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said Breiner had been with the department for about a year.

This is a developing story.