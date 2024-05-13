Neighbors disarm gunman after woman fatally shot in Palm Beach County, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday after a woman was shot and killed overnight, deputies said.

The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Artesian Drive.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a domestic dispute that was in progress. After they arrived at the scene, deputies learned that a woman had been shot.

Investigators said two neighbors were able to disarm the suspected gunman, identified as Yves Antoine, until deputies arrived.

The sheriff's office said deputies began life-saving measures on the injured woman until Palm Beach County Fire Rescue arrived.

The woman was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

Antoine was arrested and booked at the main Palm Beach County on a charge of first-degree murder. Online jail records show he is being held without bond.

The name of the victim has not been released.