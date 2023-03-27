Watch Now
Naked woman climbing up tree arrested for murder, sheriff's office says

Woman found dead inside home in 1500 block of Magnolia Drive on Sunday
Posted at 7:23 AM, Mar 27, 2023
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A woman who Palm Beach County deputies said was naked and climbing up a tree near West Palm Beach is under arrest for murder.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sheree Williams, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge and will make her first appearance in court on Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Magnolia Drive around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. The report said a naked woman was climbing a tree and also running through the neighborhood.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman, later identified as Williams, was located and detained.

The investigation then led deputies to a home in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive, where a woman was found dead inside.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating, and the motive of the killing is unknown at this time.

