Naked woman climbing tree in neighborhood leads to homicide investigation, PBSO says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A naked woman climbing a tree in a neighborhood near West Palm Beach is a suspect in a homicide nearby, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 9:14 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person on Magnolia Drive, which is east of Interstate 95 and north of Southern Ave. Deputies were advised the woman was running through the neighborhood, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

A perimeter was immediately established, and the woman was located and detained, Barbera said.

Upon further investigation, deputies went to the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive where a woman was found dead inside.



Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived to investigate.

They believe the detained female was involved in the homicide of the woman, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment/clearance, Barbera said.

The motive of the homicide is unknown.