MYSTERY IN THE MUCK: Abandoned Ford Mustang pulled from Palm Beach County canal

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Covered in mud, muck, and grass, an abandoned silver Ford Mustang was pulled out of a canal in Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said emergency crews responded to the area of Rosetta Trail and Dillman Road just after 7 a.m. and found the vehicle upside-down in the water with its doors open.

WPTV A silver Ford Mustang is pulled from a canal at Rosetta Trail and Dillman Road in Palm Beach County on Aug. 21, 2024.

The driver was nowhere to be found. A rescue diver searched the water around the car, but didn’t find anything, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The vehicle has a Florida license plate of RDV-U81.

WPTV News journalist Victor Jorges spoke to neighbors who said they’ve seen drivers doing donuts in that area from time to time.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has taken over the investigation. If you know who the car belongs to, call the agency.