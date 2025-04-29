'My son wasn't some monster': Mother who lost son and ex-husband on same day speaks out

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A mother is grappling with the unexpected loss of two family members following a tragic incident over the weekend.

Authorities report that a sheriff's deputy shot and killed 20-year-old Alonzo Riser, who they say was stabbing his father, Tyrone Riser, to death.

WATCH: Ichelle Riser is still struggling to comprehend tragic situation

Mother who lost her son and ex-husband on the same day speaks out

Ichelle Riser shared her heartache and disbelief, stating, "It's been the hardest, hardest thing I had to deal with ever."

She struggles to comprehend the situation, particularly knowing her son was allegedly involved in the death of his father and her ex-husband.

"I don't know how I'm going to get through this," she said.

Ichelle received the life-altering news early Saturday, recalling the moment: "He said, 'I'm sorry to tell you this, but your Alonzo and his dad are deceased. They didn't make it.' And I just dropped to my knees."

She immediately traveled 13 hours from Virginia to be with her 14-year-old daughter, who had called 911 to report seeing her brother attack their father with a sword.

When deputies arrived, they ordered Alonzo to stop, but he allegedly refused, prompting the officers to use lethal force.

Ichelle described reuniting with her daughter, saying, "We hugged and told her everything was, you know it was going to be okay mom is here ... I said, you did everything right."

She commended her daughter for following instructions when her father yelled for help.

The brutal nature of the incident took Ichelle by surprise.

"This just came out the blue. My son wasn't some monster. He was a wonderful 20-year-old. He loved his family," she said.

Courtesy of Ichelle Riser. A photo of Alonzo with his father, Tyrone.

In her search for answers, Ichelle repeatedly asks, "Why? Why did this happen?" She acknowledges the pain of uncertainty, stating, "I don't know what went on in that room. I guess I'll always wonder."

She is hoping to eventually see the body camera worn by deputies the day of the shooting to provide some clarity.

“I'm waiting on the toxicology reports, and, you know, I want to view the body cam footage and to actually see, you know, what was my son's demeanor at the time," she said.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Ichelle plans to arrange therapy for her daughter to help her cope with the traumatic experience. Additionally, she is working to bring Alonzo's body back to Virginia for burial.

As for her ex-husband Tyrone, he was a veteran, and his family is planning to bury him where he grew up in North Carolina.

PREVIOUS: Neighbors react to sword-stabbing incident in the Villas at Emerald Dunes community

Son stabs father to death with sword before being fatally shot by PBSO deputy

"We're just gonna try to get through this best we can as a family," she said.

To help the grieving family with their unexpected losses, a GoFundMe has been set up.