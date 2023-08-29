Motorcyclist, 18, dies after he was elected in crash in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach died after he was ejected during a crash near West Palm Beach on Monday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The crash was reported at 4:08 p.m.

Alexander Diaz was riding a 2001 Honda CBR900RR motorcycle westbound on Community Drive, east of Military Trail, in the inside lane approaching 12th, according to the crash report.

A 2009 Jeep driven by a 43-year-old West Palm Beach woman was traveling south on 12th Street and was turning eastbound on Community Drive.

As the Jeep entered the intersection, the motorcyclist applied the bridge and slid into the center lane. As motorcycle went southwest in the median, the front struck the Jeep.

The rider was ejected and the motorcycle spun clockwise and came to a rest on the right side in the intersection.

The Jeep was brought to a controlled rest facing east in the outside eastbound lane on Community Drive.

Diaz, who wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Jeep driver was uninjured, according to the crash report.

