2 people hit by vehicles, 1 killed, in separate crashes in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hit by cars and one of them was killed in separate crashes in Palm Beach County early Tuesday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist at 10th Avenue North and Boutwell Road in Lake Worth Beach.

In addition, a vehicle struck a person at Gun Club Road and Congress Avenue near West Palm Beach, the sheriff's office said. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where that person's condition is not known.

No other information about either crash has been released.